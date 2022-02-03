Q4 2021 Suominen Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Emilia Peltola - Suominen Oyj Corp. - Head, Communications & IR



Good day, and welcome to Suominen's Q4 and full year 2021 results publication. My name is Emilia Peltola, and I'm heading Suominen's communications and investor relations. Today, our President and CEO, Petri Helsky; and CFO, Toni Tamminen, will present the result. And after the presentation, there is time for questions. So please, Petri, floor is yours.



Petri Helsky - Suominen Oyj Corp. - President & CEO



Thank you, Emilia. Good morning, and welcome, also on my behalf. You will see the agenda and in brief about the year 2021. The net sales of Suominen were EUR443 million. Toni will come more in detail about all these different aspects in the next few minutes.



But the -- concerning the revenue, the negative impact from currencies was about EUR11 million. We reached a strong EBITDA of EUR47 million, which nevertheless was lower than the record level from the year before. But this EUR47 million that we reached in 2021 was the third highest in Suominen's history.



So we can be