Q3 2022 Suominen Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Emilia Peltola - Suominen Oyj - VP, Corporate Communications, IR, & Sustainability



Good day, and welcome to Suominen's Q4 2020 (sic - see presentation, slide 1, "Q3 2022") result publication. My name is Emilia Peltola, and I'm heading Suominen's Communications and Investor Relations. Today, our President and CEO, Petri Helsky, and CFO, Toni Tamminen, will present the result. And after the presentation, there is time for questions. So please, Petri.



Petri Helsky - Suominen Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome. If we look at the third quarter for Suominen, our net sales increased significantly by 34% and reached a record quarterly level of almost EUR132 million. The comparable EBITDA improved to EUR5 million, and cash flow from operations was minus EUR10.8 million.



Toni will comment more in detail about the third quarter and perhaps this turn that we are seeing. It's interesting to hear what Toni will say about it.



Toni Tamminen - Suominen Oyj - CFO



Very good. Thanks,