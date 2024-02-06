Q4 2023 Suominen Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Emilia Peltola - Suominen Oyj - IR



Good day, everyone, and welcome to our Suominen's Q4 and full-year 2023 result publication. My name is Emilia Peltola, and I'm heading to Suominen's communication and sustainability feed. Today, our President and CEO, Tommi BjÃ¶rnman; and CFO, Janne Silonsaari will present the results and the agenda goes as follows.



So Tommi will first summarize the year 2023 in brief then Janne more in detail in the financial review. And Tommi, again, conclude the presentation with the progress in strategy and outlook for this year.



Tommi, please.



Tommi BjÃ¶rnman - Suominen Oyj - CEO



Thank you, Emilia and good morning, everybody, also on my behalf. And we thought to start this presentation with the small short video, which is actually explaining a little bit of Suominen. So let's look at the video first, and then I will continue with the full-year brief.



Okay, thank you. Hopefully, you enjoyed the video. So just in order to look at briefly what happened within the 2023