Truist Financial Corporation - Special Call Transcript

Feb 20, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Thank you, Jamie, and good morning, everyone. With us today are our Chairman and CEO, Bill Rogers; and our CFO, Mike Maguire. During today's call, they will discuss this morning's announced sale of our remaining stake in Truist Insurance Holdings. In addition, Chairman and CEO of Truist Insurance Holdings, John Howard will be available to answer questions during the Q&A portion of the call.



The presentation that accompanies our call this morning is available on the Truist Investor Relations website, ir.truist.com.