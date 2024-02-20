Truist Financial Corporation - Special Call Transcript

Feb 20, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Bradley Jason Milsaps - Truist Financial Corporation - Head of IR
Thank you, Jamie, and good morning, everyone. With us today are our Chairman and CEO, Bill Rogers; and our CFO, Mike Maguire. During today's call, they will discuss this morning's announced sale of our remaining stake in Truist Insurance Holdings. In addition, Chairman and CEO of Truist Insurance Holdings, John Howard will be available to answer questions during the Q&A portion of the call.
The presentation that accompanies our call this morning is available on the Truist Investor Relations website, ir.truist.com. Our presentation today will include forward-looking statements and certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please review the disclosures on Slide 2 of the presentation regarding these statements and
