Q1 2019 TripAdvisor Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Will Lyons - TripAdvisor, Inc. - VP of IR



Thanks, Lahm. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our call. Joining me today are Steve Kaufer, our CEO; and Ernst Teunissen, our CFO.



Last night, after market close, we distributed and filed our first quarter 2019 earnings release, and we made available our prepared remarks on our Investor Relations website located at ir.tripadvisor.com.



In the release, you will find reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures discussed on this call. You will also find supplemental financial information, which includes certain non-GAAP financial measures discussed on this call and 2018 and 2017 results by quarter under our new segment reporting structure as well as other performance