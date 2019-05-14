May 14, 2019 / 12:40PM GMT

Douglas Till Anmuth - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD



All right. We're going to go ahead and get started. My name is Doug Anmuth. I am the M&A Analyst at J.P. Morgan. It's our pleasure to have Steve Kaufer, CEO of TripAdvisor.



So TripAdvisor is the largest travel website in the world at close to 0.5 billion unique monthly visitors, features 760 million reviews and opinions, covering more than 8 million accommodations, restaurants and attractions. And TripAdvisor sites operate in 49 markets worldwide.



Steve cofounded Trip in 2000 with the mission to help travelers around the world, plan and have the perfect Trip. Prior to cofounding TripAdvisor, Steve was President of CDS, an independent software vendor. And prior to that, cofounder and Vice President of engineering at CenterLine Software. And Steve is a kind of a mainstay at this conference. He's been here for several years, at least as long as I've been here. So I appreciate you coming back again.



Stephen Kaufer - TripAdvisor, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



My