Mar 02, 2021 / 03:45PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst



So hi, everybody. Welcome to the Tripadvisor presentation here. First off, I'd like to welcome Ernst, the CFO from Tripadvisor here. I think also welcome to your first High Yield Conference as well. And we're glad that to have you here regardless of whether that's true or not. But I think you have some slides that you want to go over for a little bit then I will fire off some of my questions and see what we have from the audience. And as a reminder to the audience, you can send in questions over the online system, and I'll get to what I can at the end.



And with that, I'll just turn it over to Ernst and I'll be back after that. Thanks.



Ernst J. Teunissen - Tripadvisor, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer



Thank you, [Michael], and it's very nice to be here with you today. And thank you, everyone for joining us today. I wanted to us kick off with a few remarks before going through the slides.



And the most important headline is we're looking at 2021 with quite a bit of optimism. We believe there's tremendous opportunity here for