Mar 03, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Good morning, good afternoon, good evening, wherever you are. Thank you for joining us. Today is day 3 of the Morgan Stanley 2021 Virtual TMT Conference. We're thrilled to have you who're with us. So always been productive the first couple of days and that the last couple of days will be just as productive. We're really happy we have Ernst Teunissen from TripAdvisor with us today to talk through all the ins and outs that are going on in travel. It's been a very unexpected 2020, and now there's a lot of evolving dynamics in the industry and at TripAdvisor.



So Ernst, it's always great to sit down, even if it's digitally, and sort of get the state of the state. Thanks for joining us.



Thanks, Brian, for having me again, be it virtual, and pleasure to be here and love to talk about where we are today.



