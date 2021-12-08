Dec 08, 2021 / 07:00PM GMT

Lloyd Wharton Walmsley - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst



All right. Good afternoon, and welcome to the next session at the UBS TMT Conference. My name is Lloyd Walmsley. With me, I have Chris Kuntarich. We work on the Internet research team together covering companies including Tripadvisor. We're excited to have Ernst Teunissen here, CFO of Tripadvisor, for the next session.



Ernst, thanks for being here. Great to have you.



Ernst J. Teunissen - Tripadvisor, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO, Treasurer and Chief Executive of Viator, TheFork & Cruise Critic



Great to be here, Lloyd. Thanks for inviting us.



Questions and Answers:

- UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - AnalystGreat. Well, Chris and I will go through some questions and then encourage everybody in the audience to go ahead and enter a question through the system or shoot me an e-mail works as well. I'll try to keep an eye on that.But for starters, we'll go through our list and I guess the first