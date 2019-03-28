Q4 2018 1&1 Drillisch AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative



(Interpreted) Okay. Now we're going to start with an overview of the business year 2018. Mr. Dommermuth, CEO; and Mr. Driesen, our CFO, will walk you through the details of the year under review and they will also give you an outlook for the next year.



After the presentation, we will invite you to a Q&A session that gives you the opportunity to ask your questions. After, our event -- the event of the parent company, United Internet, will follow. And then, again, we will invite you for a cup of coffee or a glass of Coke. Thank you very much. Having said that, I give the floor to Mr. Dommermuth.



Ralph Dommermuth - 1&1 Drillisch AG - CEO & Chairman of Management Board



(Interpreted) Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our analyst conference today. I believe everybody has arrived by now. I will give you a quick overview of 2018, the corporate development. And then Mr. Driesen will take over and walk you through the financial figures. And then I will say a few words about the latest topic, the 5G auction, and I will give