Q1 2019 1&1 Drillisch AG Earnings Call Transcript

AndrÃ©Driesen - 1&1 Drillisch AG - CFO & Member of Management Board



Thank you. I'd also like to welcome you very cordially to our Q1 call. We'd like to give you an overview of our business development of the first quarter of 2019, and also give you an outlook on the total, on the whole year 2019.



So let's start with the key figures of the 2019. The first quarter of 2019. Our customers have increased to 13.72, which is an increase of 880,000 new clients, new client contracts. In Mobile Internet, we've had an increase of 9.37 million clients, up a total of 9.37 and 4.35 clients in Broadband. So as you can see, most of the increase is from Mobile Internet,