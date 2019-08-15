Q2 2019 1&1 Drillisch AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT

Oliver Keil - 1&1 Drillisch AG - Head of IR



[Interpreted] Ladies and gentlemen, I would like to welcome all of you to our analyst and investors conference held by 1&1 Drillisch on the occasion of the report covering the first half of the year. As usual, Mr. Dommermuth, CEO; and Mr. Driesen, our CFO, both members of the board obviously, will walk you through our presentation. And afterwards, we will give you, as usual, the opportunity to ask your questions, and we are already looking forward to an intense exchange of views here.



Now Mr. Dommermuth, the floor is yours.



Ralph Dommermuth - 1&1 Drillisch AG - CEO & Chairman of Management Board



[Interpreted] Mr. Keil, thank you very much. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our conference for the first 2 quarters. And before we get started and before myself and Mr. Driesen will walk you through the figures and will give you an outlook, I would like to introduce to Markus Huhn, a colleague of ours. As you will have heard, Mr. Driesen will leave us at the end of the year. And Mr. Huhn will be our -