Q3 2019 1&1 Drillisch AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Oliver Keil - 1&1 Drillisch AG - Head of IR



Good morning, everybody. I'm Oliver Keil, Head of Investor Relations 1&1 Drillisch AG. We are happy to present our 9 months numbers to you with a discussion right after. I'm here with AndrÃ© Driesen, CFO of 1&1 Drillisch AG; and Markus Huhn, CFO as well, as you all know. And I may hand over to AndrÃ© right now. Thank you.



AndrÃ©Driesen - 1&1 Drillisch AG - CFO & Member of Management Board



[Interpreted] Good morning. AndrÃ© Driesen, my name. I'd like to welcome you here on our telephone conference for the Q3 figures. As usual, we're going to talk about the business development and give you an outlook on the rest of the year or the overall year of 2019. Now just in the beginning, the business development.



On Slide 4, you'll find the key figures of the first 9 months in 2019 compared to the previous year's period. The number of customer contracts has increased to 14.12 million, which is an increase of 860,000 compared to the previous year. 850,000 of this increase comes from