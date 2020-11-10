Q3 2020 1&1 Drillisch AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Oliver Keil - 1&1 Drillisch AG - Head of IR



Hello, everybody, and thank you for joining us today. With me today is my CFO, Markus Huhn, who will first go through the business development and provide a deep dive about the financials, followed by an overview of the status of the national roaming negotiations; and finally, our forecast. After this, we have enough time for Q&A.



Before I hand over to Markus, please, as always, pay attention to our usual disclaimer, which you'll find in the presentation. And now it's my pleasure to hand over to Markus. Thank you.



Markus Huhn - 1&1 Drillisch AG - Member of Management Board



Thank you, Oliver. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This is Markus Huhn speaking. Welcome to our call regarding the Q3 results of 1&1 Drillisch.



I would like to lead you through the following presentation to give you an overview about the Q3 performance, the financial results as of end of September as well as an update on the outlook for 2020. Please let us start on Page 4 of the presentation with a view on our