Q3 2021 1&1 AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the 1&1 AG for the Q3 2021 Earnings Call. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions) May I now hand you over to Oliver Keil, who will lead you through this conference. Please, go ahead.



Oliver Keil - 1&1 AG - Head of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of the Executive Board of 1&1 AG, I would like to welcome you to our 9 months conference call. During this conference call, our CFO, Markus Huhn, will present to you the results for the first 9 months of fiscal '21, followed by the guidance for the full year. Following the presentation, as usual, Markus then will be available to answer your questions.



Thank you very much, and I would like now to hand over to Markus.



Markus Huhn - 1&1 AG - CFO & Member of Management Board



Thank you, Oliver. Good morning to all participants on the call. This is Markus Huhn speaking. I would like to lead you through the presentation for the Q3.



I would like to