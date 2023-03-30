Q4 2022 1&1 AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 30, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Oliver Keil - 1&1 AG - Head of IR



[Interpreted] Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm happy to welcome you on the behalf of the Board of Dr. Dommermuth and [Dr. Huhn] to the Board meeting of our presentation of the fiscal year 2022. And we will give you an overview of the year and the outlook for 2023. After the presentation, you will have opportunity to ask questions, and I hand the stage to Mr. Dommermuth.



Ralph Dommermuth - 1&1 AG - CEO & Chairman of Management Board



[Interpreted] Thank you, Mr. Keil. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I want to start with the company development 2022. Many of you know our business fields. We have the broadband connections where we provide DSL and fiber.



We have good network quality and about 4 million access points. Besides that, we offer mobile contracts. Here, we have a lower value contribution and the broadband. We produce some of the products ourselves, either we ourselves or our sister company, Versatel.



And on the land line, we get the primary provide by Vodafone and Versatel. We have