Feb 20, 2024 / 04:20PM GMT
Stephen Trent - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director
Well, good morning, everybody, and thank you very much for attending Citi's Industrials Conference. I'm Steve Trent, the Americas Airlines and Latin transport analyst. And we are absolutely delighted to have United Airlines with us this morning, CFO, Mike Leskinen. Really great to have you. And before we start just kind of 2 minor housekeeping things, if anyone does need my legal disclosures, they are available upon request, I can e-mail them off to you. And we would encourage our audience participation. So you folks have questions, you are more important than me, please ask away.
But in the meantime, Mike, thanks so much for coming and really great to have you here. If I could kick off your position in the new CFO seat, What's your #1 priority when you think about your new role and maybe what things have surprised you about being in the seat.
Michael D. Leskinen - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO
Well, Steve, thank you very much for being here. And I'm so excited to be
United Airlines Holdings Inc at Citi Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference Transcript
Feb 20, 2024 / 04:20PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...