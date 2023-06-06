Jun 06, 2023 / 02:50PM GMT

Bradley Hartwell Sills - BofA Securities, Research Division - Director, Analyst



Why don't we get started here? Delighted to be kicking off the conference this year, new venue. Looking forward to a great week with everybody. Excited to be kicking it off here with Carl Eschenbach from Workday. Very fortunate to have Carl here. Just before I do, I want to mention that we have a great week lined up here, 530 institutional investors are here in attendance, 150 companies with fireside chats and keynotes, 15 panels with 25 private companies.



Just a reminder that registration is on the information desk on the mezzanine level, just a few administrative items here. Fireside chats, keynotes, all take place at this level. You have -- this is the main room. We have a number of breakout rooms behind us. One-on-one rooms are on the second floor and the third floor. And don't forget to join us this evening for a cocktail reception in the (inaudible), which is the lobby level at 4:45.



So with that, welcome, everybody. Great to have everybody here. Great to be kicking it off here with Workday, Co-CEO,