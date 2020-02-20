Full Year 2019 Axway Software SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 20, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Arthur Carli - Axway Software SA - IR Manager



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Axway 2019 full year results presentation. My name is Arthur Carli. I'm in charge of Investor Relations for the group. I'm here to remind you that this presentation will be held in English, but the French translation is available too. Just ask for headsets to one of our team member.



On top of that, I would like to remind you that this presentation contains forward-looking estimates, is recorded and live webcasted at axway.com.



With that, I hand over to our CEO, Patrick Donovan.



Patrick Donovan - Axway Software SA - CEO



Thanks, Arthur. Thank you for joining us here today, and I'm happy to share with you how we've finish up 2019 and our outlook for 2020 and a little beyond.



Today, I'll start off giving you a few comments on 2019 and some updates on our transformation plan. And then I'll ask Roland to come up and join me and talk a bit about the updates on the CSO organization and the transformation plan there. And then I'll come back and share more detail