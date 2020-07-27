Half Year 2020 Axway Software SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2020 / 04:30PM GMT

Patrick Donovan - Axway Software SA - CEO



Hello, and thank you for joining us here today. Roland and I would like to share with you the first half 2020 results and also go through some updates on our strategy and other important elements for the first half. Roland and I would wish we would -- we could have been with some of you in person. But given the current events, we are coming to you on this new platform.



So as usual, Roland and I will be making some forecasts or going through some various forward-looking items that are subject to risks and uncertainties, especially with the economic risk that could be brought on by the current crisis.



So today, we're going to jump to the first half operational situation, and I'll give you a few updates on our strategy. Then Roland will join and go through the customer success organization's first half achievements, then I'll come back and go through the financial results in more detail, and then I'll give you some 2020 targets and our midterm ambitions, and then we'll open it up for Q&A. So with that, let's jump into the operational situation