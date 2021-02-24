Full Year 2020 Axway Software SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2021 / 05:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Axway 2020 Full Year Results Virtual Conference. Axway speakers today are Patrick Donovan, Chief Executive Officer; and Roland Royer, Chief Customer Officer.



Arthur Carli, Head of Investor Relations will introduce the meeting and moderate the Q&A session following the presentation.



(Operator Instructions)



Thank you again for joining. The presentation is about to start.



Arthur Carli - Axway Software SA - IR Manager



Hello, everyone. Welcome to Axway 2020 Full Year Results Conference. My name is Arthur Carli, and I'm in charge of Investor Relations for the group.



As you will discover in a few seconds, due to travel restrictions, Patrick Donovan and Roland Royer will be connected today from Axway HQ in Phoenix, Arizona. Their presentation should last about 40 minutes, and I will be back with you right after for our traditional Q&A session.



As usual, I would like to point out that this presentation contains forward-looking statements and that all documents related to Axway