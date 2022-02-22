Feb 22, 2022 / 05:30PM GMT
Arthur Carli - Axway Software SA - IR Manager
Ladies and gentlemen, good evening and welcome to Axway 2021 Full Year Results Analyst Conference. My name is Arthur Carli, and I'm in charge of Investor Relations for the Group.
As usual, I have 2 reminders to make today. First, I must alert on the fact that this event is live and is being recorded. A replay of the meeting will be available as soon as possible on AXA Investor website. I would like also to remind you that today's presentation contains forward-looking estimates that are naturally subject to risk and uncertainties. Future activities and results may differ from those described today. As a reminder, actual risk factors are described in the company universal registration document.
And with that, I wish you a very good presentation, and I would like to hand over to our CEO, Patrick Donovan.
Patrick Donovan - Axway Software SA - CEO
Thank you, Arthur and thank you all for joining us here tonight for our 2021 analyst call. A few minutes ago, we released our 2021 results and Cecile, Roland
Full Year 2021 Axway Software SA Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 22, 2022 / 05:30PM GMT
