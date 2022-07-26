Half Year 2022 Axway Software SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2022 / 04:30PM GMT

Arthur Carli - Axway Software SA - Head of IR & Financial Communication



Ladies and gentlemen, good evening and welcome to Axway H1 2022 Result Presentation. My name is Arthur Carli, and I'm in charge of Investor Relations for the Company.



As usual, I have 2 reminders to make today. First I must alert on the fact that this event is live and is being recorded. A replay will be available on Axway Investor website as soon as possible. I would like also to remind you that today's presentation contains forward-looking estimates that are naturally subject to risk and uncertainties. Future activities and results may differ from those described today. As a reminder, actual risk factors are described in the universal registration document that is available on our website.



With that, I wish you a very good presentation, and I would like to hand over to our CEO, Patrick Donovan.



Patrick Donovan - Axway Software SA - CEO & MD



Thank you, Arthur. And thanks for joining us here today for the 2022 half year results presentation. I'm going to kick this