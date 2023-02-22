Full Year 2022 Axway Software SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2023 / 05:30PM GMT

Arthur Carli - Axway Software SA - Head of IR & Financial Communication



Ladies and gentlemen, good evening, and welcome to Axway Software Full Year Results Presentation. My name is Arthur Carli, and I'm in charge of Investor Relations for the company.



Before turning the floor to our management team, who will present Axway's excellent results in 2022, I would like to remind you that this presentation is live and is being recorded. A replay of the event will be available as of tonight. In addition, as usual, I would like to inform you that this presentation contain forward-looking estimates that are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. All of them are described in Axway universal registration document.



With that, I would like to hand over to our CEO, Patrick Donovan. Patrick?



Patrick Donovan - Axway Software SA - CEO & MD



Thank you, Arthur. And thank you for joining us here tonight. I'm going to start out and make a few comments in 2022 as usual. Then I'll be handing it over to Cecile, our CFO, to make a more detailed analysis