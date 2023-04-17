Apr 17, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Erik Manting - Mendus AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you, Sharon. Welcome, everybody. We published our annual report 2022 this morning. We will go over the highlights of that report. It's, of course, also available on our website. And also the recording of this investor call will be available on our website afterwards.



At the end of the call, we'll have a Q&A with the covering analysts. I'm together with our Chief Medical Officer, Jeroen Rovers; and our Chief Technology Officer, Leopold Bertea, to help me address any more specific questions on either the clinical or CMC part.



With that, please go to the next slide, Mario. Our disclaimer is also on the website, and please go to the next one.



2022, a breakthrough year for Mendus. First and foremost, we published the data from our ongoing Phase 2 trial in AML maintenance at the ASH conference at the end of last year. The data showed not only during the study period that the majority of patients were still disease free, but also, we included long-term follow-up data which show that actually the majority of