Q3 2023 Mendus AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Erik Manting - Mendus AB - CEO



Good morning, everyone. I'm Erik Manting. Today, I'm joined by Jeroen Rovers; Chief Medical Officer of Mendus, and Lotta Ferm. We look forward to providing an update on the year until now including the third quarter following the publication of our third-quarter report. And then, have it followed by Q&A by the analysts that are following us.



This afternoon, we will also have a lunch at our headquarters. So we look forward to also communicating with investors at that event. We're a public-listed company. Our disclaimer of course, can be found on our website also.



Let us start with a brief summary of what Mendus is about. We are pioneering cancer maintenance therapy. Cancer maintenance therapy means that we treat cancers after they have undergone first treatment, very often chemotherapy, where the risk of recurrence is very high.



We have an ongoing Phase-2 trial in acute myeloid leukemia, which is a cancer that recurs very quickly if untreated. And the same thing for ovarian cancer, where we have a Phase-1 trial. And we have additional programs