Q1 2019 Fjordkraft Holding ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT

Morten A. W. Opdal - Fjordkraft Holding ASA - Head of Controlling & IR



All right. Welcome, everyone, to Fjordkraft's First Quarter [2019] Results Presentation. My name is Morten Opdal, Head of Controlling and Investor Relations at Fjordkraft, and I have the pleasure of guiding you through today's presentation.



First quarter is always an important quarter for us at Fjordkraft because of the high volumes sold, and we are especially happy with our strong performance this quarter.



Our CEO, Rolf Barmen; and our CFO, Birte Strander, will take you through the details. And we're starting off with Mr. Rolf Barmen.



Rolf Barmen - Fjordkraft Holding ASA - President & CEO



Thank you, Morten. First quarter, always an important one, as Morten said. Obviously, we are very satisfied with the results this quarter. Net revenue and EBIT performance are better than expected. Strong price management and favorable market dynamics are the main reasons for our improved results.



That being said, the temperature has been significant higher than first