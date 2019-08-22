Q2 2019 Fjordkraft Holding ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT
Morten A. W. Opdal - Fjordkraft Holding ASA - Head of Controlling & IR
All right, everyone. Welcome to Fjordkraft's Second Quarter 2019 Results Presentation. My name is Morten Opdal, Head of Controlling and Investor Relations at Fjordkraft, and I have the pleasure of guiding you through today's presentation.
Once again, we are very satisfied with our performance, this time driven by strong price management and favorable market dynamics. Our CEO, Rolf Barmen; and our CFO, Birte Strander, will take you through the operational and financial highlights. We will be giving you a brief update on our outlook, and then we will wrap it up with a Q&A session.
We are starting off with Mr. Rolf Barmen.
Rolf Barmen - Fjordkraft Holding ASA - President & CEO
Thank you, Morten. Hello. Good morning, everyone. Very pleased to announce another solid quarter, of course, as Morten said. A strong growth year-on-year both when it comes to net revenue as well as EBIT. Adjusted net revenue, up 13% year-on-year; and EBIT adjusted, up 26%, both driven by
Aug 22, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT
