Q3 2019 Fjordkraft Holding ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Morten A. W. Opdal - Fjordkraft Holding ASA - Head of Controlling & IR



All right, welcome, everyone, to Fjordkraft's Third Quarter 2019 Results Presentation. My name is Morten Opdal, Head of Controlling and Investor Relations at Fjordkraft, and I have the pleasure of guiding you through today's presentation.



We are very happy with our continued growth in both net revenue and EBIT this quarter and also our growth in the mobile segment. Rolf Barmen and Birte Strander will take you through the details, and then we'll wrap things up with a Q&A session.



Starting off with Mr. Rolf Barmen.



Rolf Barmen - Fjordkraft Holding ASA - President & CEO



Thank you, Morten. Good morning, everyone. Very pleased to be here and reporting your results.



Of course, the past quarter is always a difficult one, low activity, summer vacation, not that much happens. So with that in mind, we are very pleased to report a really good performance this year.



We continue to improve and expand both our net revenue and our adjusted EBIT year-on-year