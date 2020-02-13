Fjordkraft Holding ASA Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Feb 13, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Morten A. W. Opdal - Fjordkraft Holding ASA - Head of Controlling & IR



All right, everyone. Welcome to Fjordkraft's Fourth Quarter Results Presentation and Capital Markets Day. My name is Morten Opdal, Head of Controlling and Investor Relations at Fjordkraft, and I will be guiding you through today's presentation.



We have prepared what we hope is an interesting agenda for you all here today, as you can see on the screen behind me. We will start off with a brief financial update on the fourth quarter, then we will continue with the CEO state of the union, where we will disclose our new road map to growth, among other things. Then we'll have a section on regulations and M&A and a quick break, and then we will continue with a section on innovation, and then we will look closer into the Consumer and Business segments, and we will wrap it up with a brief look on our new financial targets. We have 2 Q&A sessions: one after the financial update, and one at the very end, and we expect to be finished around 11 a.m. For media we will be doing interviews after the presentation.



We are