Fjordkraft Holding ASA Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Feb 19, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Morten A. W. Opdal - Fjordkraft Holding ASA - Head of Controlling & IR



Welcome, everyone, to Fjordkraft's Capital Markets Day 2021. My name is Morten Opdal, Investor Relations at Fjordkraft. And before we begin, I'd like to make a few comments on today's agenda and some practicalities.



Due to the current situation, this event is a webcast-only. However, we encourage you to submit questions through the webcast player as there will be a Q&A section at the end of the presentation.



Today, you will learn more about Fjordkraft, the industry, our strategic thinking and our ambitions for growth going forward. We will start off with a section from the CEO and Head of Strategy. Then we will have a short break, and then we will continue with the section from the Consumer segment, the Business segment, a section on Nordic expansion, and then we will go through our updated financial targets before the Q&A section.



It's a pleasure for me to introduce our CEO, Rolf Barmen, who will start with this presentation.



Rolf Barmen - Fjordkraft Holding ASA -