Q4 2021 Fjordkraft Holding ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Morten A. W. Opdal - Fjordkraft Holding ASA - Head of Controlling & IR



Welcome, everyone, to Fjordkraft's fourth quarter results presentation. My name is Morten Opdal, Investor Relations at Fjordkraft, and I have the pleasure of cutting you through today's presentation. Today's event is a webcast-only, but we will do a Q&A session at the end of the presentation. We encourage you to submit your questions during the presentation as there is some delay on the broadcast. The first speaker is CEO, Rolf Barmen.



Rolf Barmen - Fjordkraft Holding ASA - President & CEO



Good morning, everyone. Nice to be here. Let's go directly to Page 3. And let me start by showing you some highlights from the quarter. This has been a quarter with strong financial performance in the Norwegian operations. We have experienced tailwinds from good hedges, and we have also performed good cost control in the quarter.



The Consumer EBIT adjusted increased by 24% year-on-year, while the Business segment increased by 22%. The New Growth Initiatives segment is as targeted,