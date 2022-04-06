Fjordkraft Holding ASA Capital Markets Day Transcript

Apr 06, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Morten A. W. Opdal - Fjordkraft Holding ASA - Head of Controlling & IR



Welcome, everyone, to Fjordkraft's Capital Markets Day 2022. My name is Morten Opdal, Investor Relations at Fjordkraft, and I will be guiding you through today's presentation.



Today, we will give you an update on our strategic key focus areas, our financial outlook, Q1 trading update, a section on Power Trading and an update from our business segments. The presentation will last for about 1 hour and 50 minutes followed by a Q&A session at the end.



Please welcome the first speaker, Rolf Barmen.



Rolf Barmen - Fjordkraft Holding ASA - President & CEO



Thank you very much, Morten. Very nice to see you all here in our physical environment. We haven't been used to that many people during the COVID, of course. So we are very thankful for your presence here today.



I have 3 messages to you today. First, I will briefly take you through some milestones of our company to describe our ability to respond to changes in the industry. Then I will look into the future to