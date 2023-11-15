Data#3 Ltd Investor Briefing Transcript

Nov 15, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Laurence C. Baynham - Data#3 Limited-MD - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. Thanks very much for joining us at our Investor Day. A lot of very familiar faces. And hopefully, you got something from that video, just a little bit more in terms of what we actually do.



We get asked that question quite frequently that I get that -- asked that question quite frequently for my family. What is Data#3? What do you do? And what does Data#3 do? And anything that we can do to provide you more information about what we do is important. And today is certainly very much along that line.



We and -- Cherie and I do many meetings with many of you in the room today in terms of working through operationally what we do and what our strategy is. Today is all about having a deeper dive as far as what Data#3 does. And that's certainly one of the objectives.



The other objective today is for you to see a few other faces as far as the executive Data#3 is concerned. So we've got a range of Data#3's executive team. Actually, on that note, we've