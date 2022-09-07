Sep 07, 2022 / NTS GMT

Gary Jeffery - Sacgasco Limited - MD



Thanks, Chrissy, and I couldn't have said it better. Welcome to another Good Oil Conference, and thanks for the opportunity to present this morning.



Sacgasco's strategy is unwaveringly inputting shareholders' funds into the ground, in pursuit of energy to support the world's quest for a better quality of life. This is totally dependent on ready availability of energy. Sacgasco has a view that oil and gas will be needed to provide reliable and necessary energy for the world's people for decades to come.



In addition, I am optimistic and fundamentally of the view that higher oil and gas prices are inevitable in the short to medium term. I also believe that many governments should review their decarbonization-based energy strategies in light of the lessons learned from reliance on a global supply chain for energy, and the consequent impact of geopolitical incidents like Ukraine and Russia.



None of these lessons are new. The oil crisis resulting from Middle East supply disruptions are only 40 years old. Unfortunately, world governments have a