Feb 26, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day and welcome to the Oxford Square Capital Corp. Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jonathan Cohen, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.
Jonathan H. Cohen - Oxford Square Capital Corp. - CEO & Interested Director
Thanks very much. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Oxford Square Capital Corp. Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. I'm joined today by Saul Rosenthal, our President; Bruce Rubin, our Chief Financial Officer; and Kevin Yonon, our Managing Director and Portfolio Manager.
Bruce, could you open the call this morning with a disclosure regarding forward-looking statements?
Bruce Lawrence Rubin - Oxford Square Capital Corp. - CFO, Treasurer & Secretary
Today's conference call is being recorded.
Q4 2019 Oxford Square Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 26, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
