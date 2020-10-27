Q3 2020 Oxford Square Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Jonathan H. Cohen - Oxford Square Capital Corp. - CEO & Interested Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Oxford Square Capital Corp. Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. I'm joined today by Saul Rosenthal, our President; Bruce Rubin, our Chief Financial Officer; Kevin Yonon, our Managing Director and Portfolio Manager.



Bruce, could you open the call today with the disclosure regarding forward-looking statements?



Bruce Lawrence Rubin - Oxford Square Capital Corp. - CFO, Treasurer & Secretary



Sure, Jonathan. Today's conference call is being recorded. An audio replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days. Replay information is included in our press release that was issued earlier this morning.