Wellnex Life Ltd to Acquire Pain AwayLtd M&A Call Transcript

May 30, 2023 / 02:00AM GMT

Patrick Nelson - Reach Markets - IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to Wellnex Life's investor briefing. My name's Patrick Nelson, the MD of Reach. I'll host the session today. But to run it, we've got George Karafotias, the CEO of Wellnex Life. Thank you for everyone taking the time to join.



Now, today the session is focused on Wellnex's acquisition of Pain Away and their plans around this and how that -- their beliefs that this will accelerate their financial and strategic position while providing significant growth opportunities across its existing business. So that's going to be, in part, the focus as well as getting a business update.



But just for those of you that are joining the session, the session is predominantly focused for shareholders or people that are across the story. But Wellnex is an ASX-listed healthcare company. It owns and develops brands and IP, and delivers products to improve human health. The company's key competencies lie in identifying consumer trends, creating brands, and then IP that captures these trends and brings them onto the shelves quickly and at scale.

