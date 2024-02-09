Feb 09, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT

Paul Harris - Highfield Resources Ltd - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Highfield Resources Limited Extraordinary General Meeting. It's now for 4:30 AM in Adelaide. It's 6:00 AM in London, and 7:00 AM in Pamplona. My name is Paul Harris, Chairman of Highfield, and I'll be Chair of today's meeting. I advise that in accordance with the company's constitution, a quorum is present. And accordingly, I declare the AGM open.



Firstly, I'd like to introduce the Highfield Board, which I think most of you know. But quickly, Ignacio Salazar, our Managing Director and CEO is on the call; Pauline Carr, Independent Non-Exec Director; Roger Davey from London, our Independent Non-Exec Director; and Luke Anderson, our Non-Exec Director in Adelaide. Also, you can find out more information in regard to the Board members on the website or in our annual report. Joining us also on our call is on our Head of Investor Relations and Marketing, Olivier Vadillo; and intends as our Company Secretary, Katelyn Adams.



So just move to administration. Today's