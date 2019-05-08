May 08, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call may be recorded. It is now my pleasure to hand the conference over to Mr. Juan Sanchez, Vice President of Investor Relations.
Juan Fernando Sanchez - Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. - VP of Corporate Communications & IR
Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you all for joining us for today's conference call. Our earnings press release providing a corporate update and details for the company's financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, crossed the wire a short time ago and is available on our website at intracellulartherapies.com.
Joining me on the call today are Dr. Sharon Mates, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Andrew Satlin, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer; Mark Neumann, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer; Dr. Kimberly Vanover, Senior Vice President of Early Stage Clinical Development and
Q1 2019 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 08, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT
