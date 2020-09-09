Sep 09, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Thank you, operator. Good morning and thank you for joining us on today's conference call announcing the positive top line results from Study 402, our study evaluating lumateperone as an adjunctive therapy in patients with bipolar depression.



Our press release announcing the results crossed the wire a short time ago and is available on our website. Joining me on the call today are Dr. Sharon Mates, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Andrew Satlin, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer; Dr. Suresh Durgam, Senior Vice President of Late-Stage Clinical Development and