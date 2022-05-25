May 25, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Zotefoams plc annual general meeting. (Operator Instructions) I'd now like to hand it over to Non-Executive Chairman, Steve Good. Good morning.
Steve Good - Zotefoams plc - Chairman
Thank you, Mark. Ladies and gentlemen, I am Steve Good, the Chair of your company, Zotefoams plc, and I would like to welcome you to the company's AGM. It's a particular pleasure for me to chair the meeting for the first time after a gap of two years for reasons which you are all aware, and invite shareholders to join us. So thank you for coming.
As it's just after 10, I declare this meeting open. A couple of housekeeping points. If the fire alarm sounds, please make your way out of the building using the fire exits clearly marked and assemble outside. We do not expect there to be any fire alarm tests during the meeting. Would you also please make sure your phones are switched off or switched to silent mode? That includes me.
I'm joined today by most of my fellow directors. Unfortunately, Doug Robertson, the
Zotefoams PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
May 25, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...