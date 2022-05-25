Zotefoams PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 25, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



I'd now like to hand it over to Non-Executive Chairman, Steve Good. Good morning.



Steve Good - Zotefoams plc - Chairman



Thank you, Mark. Ladies and gentlemen, I am Steve Good, the Chair of your company, Zotefoams plc, and I would like to welcome you to the company's AGM. It's a particular pleasure for me to chair the meeting for the first time after a gap of two years for reasons which you are all aware, and invite shareholders to join us. So thank you for coming.



As it's just after 10, I declare this meeting open. A couple of housekeeping points. If the fire alarm sounds, please make your way out of the building using the fire exits clearly marked and assemble outside. We do not expect there to be any fire alarm tests during the meeting. Would you also please make sure your phones are switched off or switched to silent mode? That includes me.



I'm joined today by most of my fellow directors. Unfortunately, Doug Robertson, the