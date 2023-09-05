Zotefoams PLC Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Sep 05, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Zotefoams sustainability presentation. (Operators Instructions) I'd now like to hand over to CEO, David Stirling. Good morning.



David Stirling - Zotefoams plc - CEO



Thank you, Mark, and good morning, everyone. I'm joined here today by Dr. Karl Hewson, who is our Director of Technology and Development at Zotefoams Group; and then Neil Court-Johnston, who's the President of our MuCell Extrusion subsidiary. They'll be presenting later on topics specific to their scope. But what I'd like to start is just remind everyone a little bit about Zotefoams business.



So we're here today to talk about the sustainability angles. I think sustainability has come up many, many times in investor questioning, et cetera. And often when we present is a subset or a part of financial interim results presentation. And given its prominence and importance, we felt it's appropriate just to give a bit more information on what we're doing, what we've achieved so far, and how we see the context in the future.



I will