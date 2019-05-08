Q1 2019 C-Rad AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT

Tim Thurn - C-Rad AB - CEO & President



So today's webcast is presented to you by Therése Björklund, our CFO; and me, Tim Thurn, the CEO. First, I will guide through the results of our sales activities, then I will comment on the key events during the reporting -- during and after the reporting period, and Therése will walk you through the financial analysis before we have the Q&A session. Like always, you can post your questions through the chat function, and we are happy to answer them after the presentation.



We have been off to a strong start in 2019, both in terms of gross and profitability. Total order intake for this quarter amounted to SEK 47.8 million, that was SEK 50.6 million in the first quarter last year. This is driven by the significantly less orders in the segments of distribution products, where we had an exceptional higher order intake of SEK 7.3 million versus SEK 0.2 million during 2019