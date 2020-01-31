Full Year 2019 C-Rad AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Tim Thurn - C-Rad AB(publ)-CEO&President



Welcome, everyone, to C-RAD's presentation of our report for the results of the fiscal year 2019, but especially focus, of course, on the first quarter.



The webcast will be recorded, and the recording will be made accessible in the Investors section on the C-RAD website later during today.



Let's get started with a short introduction. Today's webcast is presented to you by TherÃ©se BjÃ¶rklund, our CFO; and me, Tim Thurn, the CEO. First, I'm going to guide you through the results of our sales activities, followed by commenting on our key events during and after the reporting period. TherÃ©se will walk you through the financial analysis before we have the Q&A session. (Operator Instructions)



So we are finishing the quarter with a record order intake and an all-time high in the order backlog. Order intake in most -- in our most important business segment, positioning products and the services