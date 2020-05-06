Q1 2020 C-Rad AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Tim Thurn - C-Rad AB(publ)-CEO&President



Henrik Bergentoft, our new CFO; and me, Tim Thurn, the CEO. Henrik joined us in March, so it's his first quarterly report and his first presentation at C-RAD.



Today's webcast is presented to you by Henrik Bergentoft, our new CFO; and me, Tim Thurn, the CEO. Henrik joined us in March, so it's his first quarterly report and his first presentation at C-RAD. Henrik, why don't you start with a short introduction?



Henrik Bergentoft - C-Rad AB(publ)-CFO



Thank you, Tim. As said, I've been the CFO of C-RAD for 2 months. So this is my first quarterly report, and I am thrilled to be a member of the executive team of C-RAD. It's a company with a great growth potential going forward and a growth potential that comes from actually