Q4 2020 C Rad AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 28, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Tim Thurn - C-Rad AB(publ)-CEO&President



Good morning, everyone. Today's webcast is presented to you by Henrik Bergentoft, our CFO; and me, Tim Thurn, the CEO. In the first part, I will give a short introduction and comment on the financial highlights in Q4 and for the full year 2020.



Let's look into our assessment of the sales development before I finish commenting on the key events. Henrik will guide you through the financial review before I conclude with a short presentation to give a market overview. At the end of the presentation, there will be a Q&A session. You can post your questions through the chat function, and we are happy to answer them before we close this webcast. And like always, we will put a recorded version of this webcast on our website after the meeting.



Let's get started with an introduction in the financial highlights. C-RAD is active in the field of cancer treatment. Our customers are hospitals that fight cancer with radiation. A modern, high-precision radiation therapy, accurate tumor alignment is crucial