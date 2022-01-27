Q4 2021 C Rad AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 27, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Priscilla Kazumba -



Morning, everyone, and welcome to C-RAD's presentation of the year-end report for the year 2021. My name is Priscilla Kazumba, and I will be moderating today's webcast. The report will be presented to you by Tim Thurn, our CEO; and Henrik Bergentoft, the CFO. The presentation will address the fiscal year 2021 with a focus on the fourth quarter. Tim will start off with a short introduction and comment on the financial highlights, followed by an analysis of the sales development before he finishes with commenting on the key events. Henrik will guide you through the financial review before he hands the microphone back to Tim, who will conclude the presentation with a short overview of the market.



Before we close the webcast, there is an opportunity to ask questions. (Operator Instructions) We will not respond to any questions in the chat. So please, if you have any questions, you can use the raise your hand button. Outside the Q&A session, all participants are muted. A recording of the webcast will be available on the C-RAD's website after the presentation. And therewith, I hand over