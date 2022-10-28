Q3 2022 C Rad AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Priscilla Kazumba - C-Rad AB(publ)-Digital Marketing&Event Coordinator



Okay. We will now begin. So good morning, everyone. Welcome to C-Rad's presentation of the Q2 report. My name is Priscilla Kazumba, and I'll be moderating today's webcast.



The report will be presented to you by Tim Thurn, our CEO; and Henrik Bergentoft, the CFO. The presentation will address the first 3 quarters of the fiscal year 2022. Tim will start off with a short introduction and comments on the financial highlights, followed by an analysis of the sales development before finishing with his comments on the key events. Henrik will guide you through the financial review before he hands over the microphone back to Tim. We will conclude the presentation with a short overview of the market.



(Operator Instructions)



Therewith, I hand over the word to Tim.



Tim Thurn - C-Rad AB(publ)-