Chamath Palihapitiya - Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II - Founder, CEO & Chairman of the Board



Thanks, everybody, for dialing in to hear more about this really exciting merger between IPOB and Opendoor.



Now before we talk about the market and the company, I want to take a step back and remind us all of what we're trying to do with IPOB but also IPO 2.0 more broadly. Our goals have always been the same, which is we really want to partner with iconic technology companies. And in doing so, what we're trying to do is really help them transition to the public